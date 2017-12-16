Terror-Linked Muslim Group Couldn’t Get Sharia-Compliant Workplace At Manufacturer, Does Sick Action Next

Wisconsin manufacturer is being sued by an Islamic advocacy group for allegedly failing to accommodate 19 Muslim employees who wanted to take prayer breaks during work time.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations wants the Ariens Co. to rehire the former employees and give them back pay and damages. The federal lawsuit filed Wednesday in Green Bay Wisconsin also asks the Brillion lawn mower manufacturer to adopt a more lenient religious policy which would allow employees to take leisurely prayer breaks at any point of the day.

The current policy the company has in regards to breaks, is employees get 2, 10 minute breaks each work shift and they don’t accommodate for unscheduled prayer times. The manufacturer fired seven Muslim employees in 2016 for taking unscheduled prayer time. Another 14 employees resigned over the issue.

Jaylani Hussein, director of the council’s Minnesota chapter, said Ariens forced the decisions on the employees, either their jobs or their religion the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Employers are required by law to give reasonable accommodates for religious practices if they don’t provide a hardship for the employer. Several prayer breaks throughout the day could cost $1 million a year in lost productivity, the company argued.

Ariens said in a statement that he is disappointed by the lawsuit because the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigated the issue months ago and dismissed the complaint.

The company said it provides prayer rooms for workers to use during their regular breaks. The company said many Muslim employees who continue to work at the plant comply with the two-break policy and are able to fulfill their religious practices during those times.

How accommodating does this company have to be? They are providing prayer rooms and 2, 10 minute prayer breaks, how much accommodation do you need to practice your religion while at work? Christians who work on Sunday don’t request an hour off in the middle of their shift to go to church.