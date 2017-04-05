Terror In Florida – It’s Happening

On Monday afternoon, a gunman opened fire in a Chili’s restaurant in Miami, Florida just before 3 PM. After the shooting, 31-year-old Arturo Exum turned himself into police and has since been charged with first-degree murder.

The incident began when Chili’s employee Lester Reid got into an argument with a fellow worker who called her boyfriend Exum to complain. Shortly thereafter, Exum arrived at the scene and shot Reid, who was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

At the time of the shooting, Exum was on probation for threatening to kill a former girlfriend. He allegedly tried to strangle her and threatened her with a gun.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by this tragic situation and the loss of one of our Team Members,” Chili’s said in a statement to reporters. “We are doing everything we can to fully cooperate with the police and fire and rescue teams who were so quick to respond.”