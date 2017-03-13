Terrifying News Out Of California… Trump Was Right

President Donald Trump has wasted no time cracking down on illegal immigration. Now that he is busy fulfilling his campaign promise, the mainstream media has been trying to portray illegal immigrants as a peaceful people to promote their narrative. It’s no wonder that they are trying to sweep stories like this under the rug.

Breitbart has reported that an illegal immigrant has been arrested and charged with five felonies after he crashed into the car of a California mother, killing her instantly. 45-year-old Mexico-native Estuardo Alvarado was reportedly intoxicated when he smashed into the vehicle of 42-year-old Sandra Duran. He was speeding away from another car crash when he hit Duran’s car.

Alvarado is now facing charges of murder and gross vehicular manslaughter. He has pled not guilty to every single charge against him.

Alvarado has quite the track record. He was first deported from the United States in 1998, after being charged with 20 felonies and misdemeanors, including the possession of a weapon, drug dealing, and trafficking. ICE says he is set to be deported again after he is released from prison. But some say that isn’t enough.

“It’s a great concern because this could have been prevented,” Sandra Duran’s sister Lisa Duran told reporters. “It’s sad and it’s unfortunate. It’s going to happen not just to my family but to other families.”

What do you think? Is it time for something to be done about illegal immigration?