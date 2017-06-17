Terribly Tragic News About Steve Scalise Just Released… Please Pray

On Wednesday, Republican Congressman Steve Scalise was shot during a practice by a deranged anti-Trumper. Now, MedStar Washington Hospital Center has released a statement to update the public on Scalise’s condition.

“Earlier today, Congressman Steve Scalise underwent a second surgery related to his internal injuries and a broken bone in his leg,” the hospital said Thursday night. “He remains in critical condition but has improved in the last 24 hours. The Congressman will require additional operations and will be in the hospital for some time. At the request of the family, we will continue to provide periodic updates.”

The Republican congressman was shot in the hip during the attack. The bullet ripped through his pelvis, breaking bones, puncturing organs, and causing massive bleeding.

Matt Mika, a lobbyist for Tyson Foods was also shot multiple times in the chest by the gunman and also suffered massive trauma. His condition was updated from critical to serious on Thursday, though his family confirms he continues to get assistance to breathe. Not surprisingly, the shooting has left the nation devastating.

“The idea that we would start exacting vengeance on people for political reasons by way of a rifle ought to strike all of us as completely intolerable,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said Thursday. “It cannot be rationalized. I would hope that you would pray for our country.”

Are you praying for Steve Scalise and Matt Mika?