Ted Cruz Launches Massive Plan To Destroy The Muslim Brotherhood

Donald Trump being elected could have been the first step to taking down the Muslim Brotherhood and radical Islam that is responsible for so much terrorism. Ted Cruz has joined the fight by creating a bill that would official label the ‘Muslim Brotherhood’ as a terrorist organization.

“I am proud to reintroduce these bills that would codify needed reforms in America’s war against radical Islamic terrorism,” said Cruz.

“This potent threat to our civilization has intensified under the Obama administration due to the willful blindness of politically-correct policies that hamper our safety and security. A grand détente with the Muslim Brotherhood and a blind eye to the IRGC are not pathways to peace in this struggle; they guarantee the ultimate success of our enemy. It is time to call this enemy by its name and speak with clarity and moral authority,” he said.

The IRGC Terrorist Designation Act, was reintroduced by Ted Cruz, Congressman Michael McCaul (R-Texas) and Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Florida).

“This designation is long overdue, and I look forward to working with the incoming administration and the appropriate committees to ensure that this bill becomes law. We have an incoming president who appreciates the threat of terrorism and has vowed to defeat it. Designating the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization is an important step in defeating violent extremists,” said Congressman Diaz-Balart said.