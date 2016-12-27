Ted Cruz Finally Did It, He’s Calling For America’s Support

In his last year as president, Barack Obama helped the United Nations pass the most anti-Israel bill we have ever seen. In response, Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu said he would refuse the bill that calls Israel’s land “occupied territory” and blatantly values Palestinians over Israelis. Ted Cruz joined in the fight to take down Obama and the UN for passing such an outrageous measure.

“Spoke w/ Israeli PM @netanyahu tonight to wish him Happy Chanukah & assure him of strong support in Congress,” Cruz announced on Twitter. “No US $ for UN until reversed.”

Cruz also made an inspiring speech criticizing Obama’s administration for their clear bias.

“For eight long years, the Obama administration has worked systematically to undermine the nation of Israel. They actively worked to defeat Prime Minister Netanyahu, and illegally used U.S. taxpayer funds to do so,” Cruz claimed. “Never has there been a more anti-Israel Administration, and today’s United Nations vote is the culmination of their systemic agenda to weaken Israel and strengthen its enemies.”

“I also emphatically second the call of my colleague Sen. Lindsey Graham that the consequences of this disgraceful UN resolution should be severe,” he continued. “I look forward to working with Sen. Graham, and with the incoming Administration of President-elect Trump, to significantly reduce or even eliminate U.S. funding of the United Nations, and also to seriously reconsider financial support for the nations that supported this resolution.”

“For those who have put your name to this despicable attack on Israel, you did so with full knowledge of the consequences of your actions,” Cruz concluded. “And for those who acquiesced or facilitated the UN resolution—especially President Obama, Secretary Kerry, and Ambassador Power—history will record your abiding and shameful legacy undermining our friend and ally Israel.”

What do you think? Do you agree with Cruz?