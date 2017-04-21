Teacher Wear’s Vulgar Anti-Trump Jacket To Class, Students Make Her Regret That Instantly [LOOK]

In yet another shocking lack of regard for professionalism, a teacher at Sherman Jr. Senior High School in West Virginia wore a “Tuck Frump” jacket into the classroom.

One of student’s quickly snapped a photo on their smartphone, and the picture has since gone viral. Boone County is now investigating the teacher. The woman in the picture is allegedly Cheryl Judy, the school’s art teacher.

Understandably, the neighborhood was outraged at the attempted indoctrination of local students.

“I don’t care if it said, ‘Huck Fillary,’ this is totally inappropriate,” Julie Schilawski wrote. “It is unethical for teachers to impose political or religious beliefs on a captive audience—their students. Additionally, most dress codes for students do not allow profanity so she is way out of line.”

“It’s truly a shame we have such ignorant little children teaching the Youth of this country scuse me I said teaching I mean indoctrinating,” Grey McKinney added.

“Very UN-American,” Brenda Puckett chimed in. “Our nations children are to be educated regarding our democracy. NOT taught or persuaded by educators that abuse OUR tax $’s AND children for THEIR party’s PREFERENCES. Pink slip time.”

What do you think? Is it time for this teacher to be fired?