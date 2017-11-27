Teacher Offers “Shooting At Trump” As Option In A Quiz For High School Students, Guess What Happens Next

A Wyoming High School is under pressure after an online quiz for students had a multiple choice answer that included “shooting at Trump.”

The English teacher at Jackson Hole High School, who is remaining anonymous, gave students a multiple choice quiz on Thursday about George Orwell’s novel “Animal Farm” that included a question that many are pointing to as an example of the district’s “liberal bias,” the Jackson Hole News and Guide reports.

“Napoleon has a gun fired for a new occasion. What is the new occasion?” the quiz read.

Possible answers included “He was shooting at Trump,” “His birthday,” “For completion of the windmill,” or “To scare off the attackers of Animal Farm.”

Jim McCollum, a parent of one of the students assigned to take the test said he did a double take when his son showed him a screenshot he took of the question.

“I had to read it two times,” McCollum said. “I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’”

“It was so inappropriate to show a name of a sitting president in that question,” he said. “To me, that is so wrong in light of the situation in our country and the divisiveness and all.”

“He told me, ‘Dad, they crapped on everything I believe in,’” McCollum said of his son. “Rylee is very patriotic, very supportive of our military and of our country” and is considering enlisting in the U.S. Marines.

School officials eventually issued a statement about the quiz on Monday.

“(District) administration learned late yesterday that a quiz was administered to a class of high school students that contained an inappropriate answer to a multiple choice question. The administration is investigating this incident and verifying the information we have received,” the statement read.

“(The District) takes seriously threats of any kind, regardless of the intent. We apologize to the students, families and community for this incident and will be addressing the issue with personnel.” –EAG News

Should this teacher be punished?