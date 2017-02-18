What This Teacher Just Got Caught Giving Your Kids Is Absolutely Disgusting

According to disturbing new reports, teachers have been handing out material instructing immigrant students how to deal with Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers if they show up at their homes. This is an absolutely sickening attempt by school officials to help lawbreakers escape justice.

In Texas, teachers belonging to the union group Education Austin were caught handing out informational material titled “United We Dream.” The Austin American-Statesman reports that the pamphlet’s advice included “stay silent” and “do not open doors.”

The school district’s attorney quickly reprimanded the teachers for their unacceptable actions.

“An employee, staff member, teacher, or administrator may not speak to political affiliation, views, protests, advocacy, or other controversial issues or topics that may arise while on district property, whether that is in a classroom or in an administrative building, working as a district employee, or using district resources,” a memo stated.

Of course, the pamphlets were already handed out to more than 3,000 members of education Austin to be given to their students in response to Operation Cross Check. The program resulted in 51 arrests of illegal immigrants in the area on Monday—23 of whom had criminal convictions.

Some of the teachers attempted to justify their actions, arguing that they were just protecting their students.

“Many of our immigrant students are operating in and out of school in an atmosphere of fear,” Ann Teich said at a news conference. “Their learning is impacted because of this fear…it is the responsibility of trustees and all AISD staff to ensure that hate does not dominate the lives of our students. To that end, I believe it is the responsibility of trustees and all of our staff to ensure our students and their families are equipped the information that combats bullying, hate, and fear.”

Their efforts should not be dismissed—they are a clear violation of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration and Texas Gov. Abbot’s promise that his state “will comply” with immigration laws.