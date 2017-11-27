Tariq Nasheed Claims Antonia Okafor Is A White Supremacist, Gets Instantly Shut Down By Her

It seems that Tariq Nasheed has a problem with the race of the speakers at the conservative summit scheduled for December 19-22nd.

 

Lets get a grasp of who we are dealing with here. This man has also called black, pro-life women similar to Obianuju Ekeocha, white supremacists, so clearly race is something that is on his mind a lot. If you are a white person involved in politics, or maybe just a white person, Tariq Nasheed is the type of guy who automatically assumes you are racist based on the fact that you’re white.

Tariq also has a problem with successful African-American women, because he constantly engages in Twitter arguments with them. Antonia Okafor has been confirmed as a speaker, but not early enough to be put on the first flier, and Tariq takes this as a clear sign of racism, to which Antonia Okafor needs to put him in his place.

 

 

 

 

 

 

