Tariq Nasheed Claims Antonia Okafor Is A White Supremacist, Gets Instantly Shut Down By Her

It seems that Tariq Nasheed has a problem with the race of the speakers at the conservative summit scheduled for December 19-22nd.

Wow..They are having a White Supremapalooza event in Florida next month pic.twitter.com/adXgw0DqL4 — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) November 24, 2017

Lets get a grasp of who we are dealing with here. This man has also called black, pro-life women similar to Obianuju Ekeocha, white supremacists, so clearly race is something that is on his mind a lot. If you are a white person involved in politics, or maybe just a white person, Tariq Nasheed is the type of guy who automatically assumes you are racist based on the fact that you’re white.

Tariq also has a problem with successful African-American women, because he constantly engages in Twitter arguments with them. Antonia Okafor has been confirmed as a speaker, but not early enough to be put on the first flier, and Tariq takes this as a clear sign of racism, to which Antonia Okafor needs to put him in his place.

So is this a good or bad time to announce that I’m speaking @tariqnasheed ? https://t.co/A71E8Vo3z8 — Antonia Okafor (@antonia_okafor) November 24, 2017

Is it a good time to let you know that those suspected white supremacists think so lowly of you, they didn't even bother putting you on the main flyer? — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) November 24, 2017

Back off @tariqnasheed, attacking her won't gain you any street cred just like your attacks on me didn't. Why do you keep attacking Black Women who think differently then you? 🤔 — Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) November 24, 2017

Nice try. We just finalized the details. It also clearly says more speakers to be announced on the bottom… https://t.co/5YCah6B5I3 — Antonia Okafor (@antonia_okafor) November 24, 2017

Ms. Okafor, you are a great example of a very interesting fact I warm ppl about. Many 1st & 2nd generation W. Africans are some of the biggest white supremacy collaborators. It's no coincidence that you and your fellow "naja" Collins Idehen are propped up by the NRA & other SWS — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) November 24, 2017