It Takes A White Extremist To Make A Joke About “Liking Boobs”, Said CNN Tariq Nasheed

Clay Travis, affiliate of Fox Sports Radio, said in a recent interview, “I’m a first amendment absolutist and believe in two things completely — the First Amendment and boobs.” Understandably CNN’s Brooke Baldwin was so ‘offended’ that she immediately ordered the segment to be cut short.

Tariq Nasheed, who is considered to be an “Anti-Racism Strategist” and a “Constitution Advocate- MLK Conservative,” argued that Travis’ comment had white supremacy written all over it. Nasheed explained that white supremacists use humor to spread their evil message.

Nasheed tweeted, “That stunt that Clay Travis pulled on CNN is a tactic commonly used by white extremists .They will troll in order to get their numbers up,” tweeted Nasheed. The mainstream media tore him apart for his idiotic comment.

One user said, “I was just about to joke that liking boobs makes you a white supremacist, but someone beat me to it.” Another teased, “So appreciating the 1st Amendment and a good rack makes you a Nazi now? This guy.” “I had to check to make sure this wasn’t a parody account. It’s not,” another tweeted.

He is completely insane.

Is Tariq the only joke in this story?