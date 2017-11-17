Sylvester Stallone Threatened Minor Girl “To Beat Her Head In” If She Told Anyone He Forced Her Into A Threesome

According to a bombshell police report obtained by DailyMail.com, Sylvester Stallone has been accused of the sexual assault of a 16 year old girl while filming a movie in Las Vegas in the late 1980’s.

The famous Rambo and Rocky actor was 40 years old when the alleged sexual assault occurred, the 16 year-old girl, who has remained nameless alleged that she had been ‘intimidated’ into having sex with him and his bodyguard Michael ‘Mike’ De Luca at the former Las Vegas Hilton hotel in July 1986.

The young girl alleges that she was having sex with Stallone when Stallone invited his body guard, De Luca to join the two At that point she became ‘very uncomfortable’ with the encounter but felt she had ‘no choice’.

According to the report, De Luca force the young girl to preform oral sex on him then he penetrated her, while Stallone made her give him oral sex.

Retired Las Vegas metro police department detective sergeant John Samolovitch, who was head of the sexual assault unit at the time, confirmed to DailyMail.com ‘the copy of the police report is in fact a true copy of the original report.’

Michelle Bega, spokeswoman for Stallone, told DailyMail.com: ‘This is a ridiculous, categorically false story. No one was ever aware of this story until it was published today, including Mr. Stallone. At no time was Mr. Stallone ever contacted by any authorities or anyone else regarding this matter.’

The teen also alleged that she was threatened into keeping quiet by Stallone and De Luca as they were both married at the time. She claims Stallone told her ‘they would have to beat her head in’ if she ever told anybody, and Stallone and De Luca then started laughing.

This story hasn’t been confirmed but it’s disgusting and given that so much evidence is coming out years and years after these alleged incidents, do you think it’s time that statutes of limitations are revisited for sexual crimes?