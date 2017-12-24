SWAT Team Rappel Down Dressed As Superheroes For Hospitalized Children

The Longview, Texas Police department, and Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview came together to make some children’s Christmas very special this season.

On Thursday, December 21 at 9 a.m., LPD SWAT repelled down the side of the children’s hospital dressed to the nines in capes, tights, masks and superhero outfits and surprised children to make their Christmas memorable.

“Our SWAT Team members train diligently to use their skills whenever duty calls. Operation Christmas Cheer lets them demonstrate their abilities to the community and bring joy to children spending the holidays at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center – Longview,” said Kristie Brian, Longview Police Department social media coordinator. “This has become an annual tradition for us and our officers love surprising the children in the windows and then visiting them in their unit to deliver gifts.”

“We are so appreciative to the dedicated officers at Longview Police Department for the joy and priceless memories they create each year for these children in their time of need,” said Todd Hancock, president and CEO Christus Good Shepherd Health System.

This is what Christmas is all about, so hats off to the Longview, Texas Police department and the SWAT team for going to such great lengths to help out some young kids who definitely aren’t looking forward to spending Christmas in the hospital.

Stories like this are very heartwarming because Christmas is so near to all of us, it’s about helping those who are less fortunate, and loving what you have. That’s why it’s so frustrating to see Christmas being turned into a holiday that people can be “offended” about. The idea of Christmas is inclusive for everybody and is a message everybody, from all religious background can celebrate, so lets stop with the Christmas shaming and continue to celebrate Christmas the right way.