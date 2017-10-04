Suspected Cop Shooters Didn’t Expect The Surprise That Was Waiting For Them In The Courtroom [PHOTOS]

Atlantic City Police Officer Josh Valdell and his partner were investigating a robbery near the Caesars parking garage on September 3, 2016, when he was shot in the head. Although he was partially paralyzed, Valdell was still clinging to life three days later.

Valdell’s partner was able to shoot and kill Jerome Damon, 25, one of the suspects. The other suspects are Martel D. Chisolm, 29, and Demetris Cross, 28. State police arrested the pair and charged them with two counts of attempted murder, three counts of robbery, two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery, two counts of possession of a weapon, and two counts of conspiracy to commit possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose.

The courtroom was packed with at least three dozen New Jersey police officers who showed up to support their fellow officer.

In another case where an officer had been shot, Circuit Court Judge Craig Strong in Michigan threw out uniformed policemen from his courtroom when they showed up to show support.

Mad World News reposted the story on October 1 and the comments they received are legendary:

One person posted, ”Judges like this need to be investigated and thrown off the bench. These thugs NEED to be intimidated. Then maybe they won’t go back out and do things like this again.”

”Blue needed to be in there! Strong shame on you for thinking they didn’t deserve to be intimidated! They are family and serve families! Good job blue!” another wrote.

”Need to take that judges position away from him. It appears he does not support our law enforcement officers. Sad and sickening to know he made these officers leave,” added another commenter.

Someone else wrote, ”This is a dangerous individual who needs to be removed from the bench.”

This person even called for the judge to be incarcerated stating, ”Judge Craig Strong you should be tarred and feathered and put in jail with the cowards!”

Officer Josh Valdell spent nearly two weeks in the hospital. Then he went to a rehabilitation center that specialized in brain injuries for about eight months, and finally on November 8, 2016, he was able to go home.

Valdell told the Press of Atlantic City in an interview that he is no longer completely paralyzed, however, he still has “left neglect.” He explained that ”Left neglect means I can feel it, but sometimes I forget it’s there. As the brain heals, it will start coming back.”