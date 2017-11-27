Susan Sarandon On Hillary: “If She’d Won, We’d Be At War”, Liberals Are Foaming At The Mouth

Susan Sarandon used to be a public enemy for those on the right side of the political spectrum. She publicly protested the Vietnam War, and and US aggression in Nicaragua and Iraq, making her no friends on the political right, but these days she’s become more of a friend to the conservatives, the tides have shifted and the left are the ones who couldn’t hate her more.

She recently grabbed headlines for stating that had Hillary Clinton won the election, we would be at war right now. Probably not all that far off.

Sarandon has always had an affinity for politics. She has an aura of resilience and looks indignant even at rest. She personally sees a lot of similarities between herself and Bette Davis. “We’re both east coast,” she says. “I didn’t consider myself a star; I was a character actor from the very beginning and not really sold as pretty, which is probably what’s allowed me to survive as long as I have. I have this broader phase.”

Sarandon is operating well outside her golden years in terms of female Hollywood stars, but enjoys the roles “besides playing witches and bitches,” as she puts it.

A few years ago, Sarandon herself said: “I think of myself as a humanist because I think it’s less alienating to people who think of feminism as being a load of strident bitches.”

“And then suddenly it became OK to say feminist,” she says now. “That’s been very recent. There was a period when that wasn’t really happening. So now there’s been an opportunity to include men as allies. And I have to say, I remember going to the ERA [Equal Rights Amendment] march where there were 100,000 women and we were going around talking to senators for this vote and I got on the elevator, and the women were like: ‘We’re going to show them what the f**k we want.’ And I kept saying: ‘Calm down, that’s not the way we’re going to get things done.’”

“It was counterproductive, clearly. But that image of the shrill woman became the definition of a feminist for a long time. And women had a right to be angry, and to feel empowered. But that was just one glimpse of a fairly emotional and strident definition, and there was a period when young women didn’t want that label.”

And now? “It’s come back, and it’s gotten warped, especially with the election, where if you’re a woman you have to support Hillary Clinton.”

Susan Sarandon gets it. You don’t make change by yelling louder and protesting harder, you need to make actual political change. Be the change that you want, if you want to be taken seriously, don’t take to the streets screeching, take to the courtroom and have a battle that matters.