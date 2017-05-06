Susan Rice Refuses To Testify, Then Trey Gowdy Steps In With Uppercut To The Jaw

Recently, Susan Rice refused to testify in court because the invitation was not ‘bipartisan.’ Rice claimed that a Democrat did not sign off on the request.

“Chairman Graham’s invitation was extended only after the hearing was noticed, less than two weeks before the hearing was scheduled to occur, and without consultation with Ambassador Rice, a professional courtesy that would customarily be extended to any witness,” Rice’s lawyer, Kathryn Ruemmler, said in a statement.

But Gowdy isn’t ready to let go just yet.

“There are other ways to invite people other than via a letter. There are things called subpoenas. You shouldn’t have to use it with a former national security adviser, but if you do, you do,” Gowdy said in a recent interview.

“Members of Congress don’t pick the witnesses,” he added. “Lawyers don’t pick witnesses. The facts pick the witnesses.And whether Ambassador Rice likes it or not, she’s a really important fact witness.”

In the same interview, Gowdy went after Hillary Clinton, saying she “ought to do a little self-reflection” and stop blaming her scandals on everyone else.