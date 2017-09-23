Susan Rice Criticizes Trump’s UN Speech, Gets instantly crushed by France

France sure showed former National Security adviser, Susan Rice, that she was wrong for being mad at President Donald Trump for his ‘immature’ speech to the United Nations.

Rice stated, “We could begin a process of dialogue on what comes next after the deal. But we can’t do that when hurling threats, when threatening to walk out, when acting like a spoiled child at the dinner table.”

“So opening that relationship, having that dialogue, working with those on our side who want to negotiate the Iran Deal to think about what may come afterwards is very useful. But we can only do that effectively in the context of upholding our obligations to stay in the deal as long as Iran is complying — which it is,” continued the former National Security adviser.

The president of France, Emmanuel Macron, agreed with Trump after seeing the speech he made to the U.N. “Is this agreement enough? No. It is not, given the evolution of the regional situation and increasing pressure that Iran is exerting on the region, and given increased activity by Iran on the ballistic level since the accord,” Macron stated in an interview.

According to CNN, Macron expressed, “I don’t think this Iran deal, this nuclear deal with Iran, is (the be-all and end-all) of everything to do with Iran. If President Trump considers it is not sufficient, I do agree with that.”

