Surprising Celebrity Joins Forces With Trump… And It’s Not Rosie

On Wednesday night, President-Elect Donald Trump shocked the nation by holding an impromptu press conference with boxing promoter Don King after the two attended a dinner party in Palm Beach, Florida.

According to Daily Mail, King spent the night visiting Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate when they appeared on the front steps to take questions from reporters. King was spotted carrying a dozen flags, including those of the US and Israel. He was also wearing two large diamond necklaces, one with a pendant of Star of David and the other with the star spangled banner.

During the press conference, Trump dismissed his controversial interactions with Barack Obama, saying he had a “very, very good talk” with the current president.

“We talked about it and smiled about it and nobody is ver going to know because we are never going to be going against each other,” Trump noted.

While standing next to Trump, King called for “peace in the Middle East” and added how he wanted “everyone to come together as one unit and make things happen.”

