Supreme Court Shocks Nation After Backing Trump With YUUGE Ruling – Game Changer

On Friday, the Supreme Court shocked the nation by expediting the consideration of a major case and accelerating the schedule for reviewing the Fourth Circuit’s decision to block President Trump’s temporary travel ban.

Trump issued the controversial order back in March. Section 2 of the measure restricted travel from six Muslim-majority countries associated with terrorism while the United States focused on strengthening vetting procedures. Immigration activists were quick to sue the President on their personal vendetta, and a liberal federal district judge in Maryland granted a preliminary injunction blocking Section 2(c) of Executive Order 13780. The ruling was then affirmed by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit in a 10-3 decision.

Last Thursday, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a petition for review at the Supreme Court. Just one day later, the highest court accelerated the case, ordering the ACLU to file their response by 3:00 next Monday. After the document is fired, the Supreme Court has the ability to vote immediately on whether to take the case.

In a normal briefing schedule, a Supreme Court decision would not be made until the end of this year.