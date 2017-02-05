Supporters Stunned After Ivanka Trump Makes Devastating Announcement… She Needs Your Help

This week, Nordstrom shocked shoppers everywhere with an announcement that the stores have officially dropped Ivanka Trump’s brand, citing declining sales.

“Each year we cut about 10% and refresh our assortment with about the same amount,” a Nordstrom spokesperson said, according to Business Insider. “In this case, based on the brand’s performance, we’ve decided not to but it for this season.”

The first daughter’s brand sells women’s clothing, shoes, and handbags. Last Fall, Shannon Coulter began an anti-Trump boycott. Recently, she noted the number of items from Ivanka’s brand has declined sharply.

In December, there were reportedly 71 Ivanka products available on the Nordstrom site. Last week, there were only 26 available. This week, that number dropped to zero.

Of course, liberals are overjoyed at this decision. They have little regard for the first daughter, her business and her family—including her children.

They can boycott their hearts out, but Donald Trump remains our president for the next four years. They’ll just look a little less stylish at protests.