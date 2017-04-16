Stupid Lib Reporter Tries To Challenge General Mad Dog Mattis… Learns That Was A Huge Mistake [VIDEO]

Last week, President Donald Trump acted quickly following a chemical terrorist attack that left nearly 100 people dead in Syria. Without hesitation, he launched an airstrike on a Syrian airbase. Following the attack, Trump confirmed that we will not be sending troops into Syria. The decision was just a warning that America means business.

A few days later, Defense Secretary Jim ‘Mad Dog’ Mattis reinforced Trump’s statement, saying the American people will not be pushed around the way it was under Obama’s leadership. When a rogue journalist attempted to discredit Mattis, he stood firm.

“The Russians have been very clear in their rhetoric,” the reporter began. “They’re saying that another response like you launched on April 6 would be (crossing) the red line for them. How are you so confident that this isn’t going to spiral out of control?”

“I’m confident the Russians will act in their own best interests,” Mattis responded. “And there’s nothing in their best interest if this situation spirals out of control.”

Watch the exchange below and tell us what you think.