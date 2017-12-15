STUNNING: Paul Ryan Plans To Retire

House Speaker Paul Ryan shot down all rumors of him resigning from Congress on Thursday. Ryan’s spokeswoman said he’s not going anywhere “soon” and the White House saying President Trump begged him to stay another seven years.

Speculation has been growing on Capital Hill of Ryan’s future, with one source telling The Washington Times earlier this week that the speaker was telling confidants he was considering leaving the top post after the tax overhaul was done.

The speculation reached an all time high on Thursday after Politico mistakingly reported that Mr. Ryan plans to retire from Congress after next year’s election.

“This is pure speculation. As the speaker himself said today, he’s not going anywhere any time soon,” said Ryan spokeswoman AshLee Strong.

In the wake of the reports, Mr. Trump spoke to Mr. Ryan and said he hoped the reports weren’t true, said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

“The president did speak to the speaker [and] made sure that the speaker knew very clearly and in no uncertain terms that if that news was true, he would be very unhappy with it,” Mrs. Sanders said. “The speaker assured the president that those were not accurate reports, and that they look forward to working together for a long time to come.”

Asked if the report caught the White House by surprise, she replied, “It sounds like it may have caught Speaker Ryan by surprise.”

She said Mr. Trump is looking forward to working with Mr. Ryan “over the next hopefully seven, eight years.”

Paul Ryan has been a strong House Speaker for the Republican party and we should consider ourselves lucky that he’s deciding to stay at his current post for the foreseeable future. Ryan said he has a lot more to do while in his current office and plans to get to work.

“Let’s change our welfare laws so we push and pull people out of poverty and into the workforce,” Mr. Ryan said. “Next year is going to be the year that we work on people. Next year is going to be the year we work on getting people into a better life.”