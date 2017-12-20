STUNNING: After Atlanta’s Airport Blackout, Chick-Fil-A Unexpectedly Violates Its Restricted Policy To Fulfill Christmas Miracle

Chick-Fil-A made an all star caliber play this past Sunday when Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, one of the biggest and highest traffic airports in the country, underwent a blackout, leaving thousands of travelers stranded.

Chick-Fil-A fed thousands of staving travelers despite being normally closed on a Sunday.

Georgia Power is working to restore electricity after a fire at an underground facility caused the power outage early Sunday afternoon, according to WSBTV.

Atlanta’s Mayor Kasim Reed tweeted a status update Sunday night, and thanked Chick-fil-A for providing over 2,000 meals to the weary travelers.

Update: Power has been restored to Concourses A, B, F, T and the @ATLairport atrium. We have provided 2,000 meals so far. Special thank you to Dan Cathy and @ChickfilA for their support. #atlairport — Kasim Reed (@KasimReed) December 18, 2017

Chick-Fil-A is well known for being closed on Sunday, thanks to it’s founder Truett Cathy emphasizing the religious importance of taking Sunday off. Obviously with a company as big and successful as Chick-Fil-A, making the decision to close all stores every Sunday is a major decision that has certainly led to them making less money than they possibly could, but it’s considerate to Christians and in line with the values of the company.

The official Twitter account for the airport tweeted photos of customers being fed and called it a “Christmas miracle.”

Chick-Fil-A really made some people’s holiday travels a hell of a lot easier. If any of you have ever been in the position where you have travel complications, especially at the airport, it is one of the most frustrating things that can happen, you feel helpless, and you just have to sit and wait until the situation resolves itself, I personally hate it.

They gave away over 2,000 free meals, which is a huge cost for the company, the cost of the food, and staff on a day when you are supposed to be closed.

Chick-Fil-A went out of it’s way to make that horrible experience better for it’s travelers which I’m sure none of these travelers will forget.