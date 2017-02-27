Student Gets Ridiculous Punishment For Recording Teachers Anti Trump Rant… But He Got The Last Laugh

Caleb O’Neil is a 19-year-old student at a college in liberal California. He’s also a huge Trump supporter. So he didn’t take his well when his college professor was attempting to indoctrinate students into hating Trump rather than actually teaching.

Professor Olga Cox reportedly called Trump’s election ‘an act of terrorism.’

“One of the most frightening things for me and most people in my life is that the people creating the assault are among us,” Cox commented. “It is not some stranger from some other country coming and attacking our sense of what it means to be an American and the things that we stand for.”

That’s when O’Neil pulled out his phone and started recording.

“I pulled my phone out, because I was honestly scared that I would have repercussions with my grades because she knew I was a Trump support,” O’Neil, who frequently wears Trump apparel to class, commented. \

He was suspending in December, but was able to gain the support of the group FreedomX and was able to reach an agreement that ended the suspension. The school made the following statement about the incident:

“It is time to move forward with increased empathy and understanding of the differences that have [existed] and will exist on a campus filled with individuals from an array of backgrounds who bring with them a wide range of political views, religious affiliations, and ideals.”

On’Neil was very pleased with his results.

“I am so happy! I’m just trying to get my education. We started something big; now it’s time for other conservatives to keep the fire going,” he concluded.