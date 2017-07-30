“We Are Strong, Beautiful, And We Will Win” Caitlyn Jenner Attacks Trump’s Trans Military Ban

Last year, Caitlyn Jenner outraged liberals by voting for President Trump. Now, she’s sounding off against him for his decision to ban transgender soldiers from the military.

“I believe every American should be outraged by the disrespect shown to those people wearing our country’s uniform. Furthermore, this half-baked idea puts all of our service members in harm’s way,” Caitlyn wrote. “Does President Trump intend to just pull 15,000 people out of every critical position to which they are currently assigned? That would disrupt core military missions around the world and needlessly endanger our troops.”

“Over the past two years I have met the most inspiring trans people, and I can testify to the trans community’s incredible resilience and perseverance in the face of enormous discrimination and hate,” she continued. “We are strong, we are beautiful, and we will win. The President must ask himself which side of history he will be on—and reverse his position immediately.”

Caitlyn then described her father’s experience in the military, before concluding, “America’s 15,000 trans service members and 134,000 veterans are much braver than you, Mr. Trump; my allegiance is with them and our country, not you.”

