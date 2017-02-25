Straggler Obama Official Caught Doing Something Absolutely Sickening… Trump Immediately Delivers Devastating News

Ever since Donald Trump officially became our nation’s 45th president, confidential information has been leaking from the White House. Now, it looks like Trump has plugged at least one of these leaks by firing an official from Obama’s corrupt White House.

Federal Election Commission official Ann Ravel resigned this week after months of attacking Trump. Ravel has refused to show up for a public meeting since early December—a clear violation of her duties.

“Ravel had become a frequent no-show at Commission meetings since late last year, phoning into 4 public meetings (one from a train) and completely skipping two executive sessions in January,” a source told The Washington Free Beacon. “That did not stop her, however, from requesting a special meeting to obtain Commission approval to travel to Ecuador, at foreign expense, a request she later withdrew.”

This is not the first time Ravel has tried to censor conservatives by attempting to restrict their rights to free speech. While working at the FEC, Ravel pushed for stricter regulations on conservative news sites.

