STOP What You Are Doing And Watch This Liberal Teacher Getting Destroyed By Latino Student Fan Of Trump [VIDEO]

Can we get a round of applause for this senior from a Hudson Valley area high school in New York? He was challenged by his creative writing teacher for being a Trump supporter and also latino, he captured the discussion on his phone.

The creative writing teacher lost her cool pretty quickly, calling the kid “radical” and telling him that the statistics he was using from the FBI were “wrong” and “skewed”, take a look.

Here’s the student’s take, he wants to remain anonymous, so this was posted via a pseudonym online:

She was talking loudly about Trump and I am one of the few right-wingers in my school. So she asked me why I supported him seeing as how I am Latino, and he hates us. I responded saying that he doesn’t hate Latinos, he just wants to remove Illegals from the US. It then shifted to how there are a war on blacks and other minorities because of cop killings, and stated that the FBI statistics I was using were skewered because it was seeded on white supremacy. It finally shifted to where she said how when its a Muslim attack, its labelled terrorism, but Vegas was not since he was white. I told her that so far, unless something turns up, we have not found any political or religious aims, and therefore it cannot be viewed as a terrorist incident because the definition of terrorism states violence in the pursuit of political aim (((anti-fa))). At that point, she claimed multiple times the dictionary was wrong and that she knew more than it.

This teacher clearly watches too much CNN as she basically regurgitated the narrative from the left that law enforcement is “seeded in white supremacy” which is absolutely ridiculous, and that police are actively looking to shoot black teens, ignoring the fact which the child responded with, that black on black violence is monumentally more likely. Is this woman really fit to teach a high school class if she was absolutely dismantled in a debate with one of her students?