Steyer’s Madness Continues: After Spending $20 Million On “Impeach Trump” Campaign, He Can’t Say Why

Billionaire environmentalist Tom Steyer has spent $20 million on an ‘impeach Trump’ ad in Times Square, New York City. You would think a man willing to pay so much for an ad has a real hatred for Trump, the current president, but it turns out the ad might be more about Steyer’s own political ambition more so than getting Trump impeached.

Steyer’s lack of a compelling argument for impeachment was evident on Sunday as he struggled through explaining why Trump’s impeachment is necessary to CNN’s Dana Bash.

“The fact of the matter is this President has performed in a lawless way throughout the campaign and throughout his presidency and he is an urgent threat to the American people,” Steyer told CNN anchor Dana Bash on Sunday morning’s “State of the Union.” “So to sit here and wait doing absolutely nothing is the wrong thing to do. The American people want this man impeached.” …”It’s clear that he has violated the Constitution in the sense that he’s violated his trust with the American people through obstructing justice by firing the head of the FBI for what he said explicitly was over the Russia investigation,” Steyer said, referring to the Trump administration’s firing of James Comey in May. “He has taken money from foreign governments almost since the very first day that he took office. I don’t think there’s any question that he has, in fact, met that standard for impeachment.”

Everything that Steyer is using as “evidence” to suggest that Trump should be impeached is either conjecture or just not true. “Performed lawlessly” what does that even mean? Has Trump been convicted of a crime? No? Then how is he acting lawlessly, as in outside of the law? This is a grab for attention from Steyer and it’s pretty sad.