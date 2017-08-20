Steve Bannon Issues The Ultimate Threat To Trump After Being Fired

Although current Breitbart executive Steve Bannon was always a controversial member within Donald Trump’s White House, everyone seemed to respect him for always saying exactly what was on his mind.

Bitter Bannon made some comments during an interview about the Trump presidency being “over.” He reported to the Weekly Standard regarding life outside of the White House stating, “I feel jacked up. Now I’m free. I’ve got my hands back on my weapons. Someone said, ‘it’s Bannon the Barbarian.’ I am definitely going to crush the opposition. There’s no doubt.

He continued, “I built a fucking machine at Breitbart. And now I’m about to go back, knowing what I know, and we’re about to rev that machine up. And rev it up we will do.” He surprisingly stated, “The Trump presidency that we fought for, and won, is over. We still have a huge movement, and we will make something of this Trump presidency. But that presidency is over. It’ll be something else. And there’ll be all kinds of fights, and there’ll be good days and bad days, but that presidency is over.”

Then bitter Bannon revealed who he believes has led the Trump presidency awry, “It’s the Republican establishment. The Republican establishment has no interest in Trump’s success on this. They’re not populists, they’re not nationalists, they had no interest in his program. Zero. It was a half-hearted attempt at Obamacare reform, it was no interest really on the infrastructure, they’ll do a very standard Republican version of taxes.”

Steve Bannon finally expressed what could potentially happen to Trump during the rest of his time in office, “I think they’re going to try to moderate him. I think he’ll sign a clean debt ceiling, I think you’ll see all this stuff. His natural tendency – and I think you saw it this week on Charlottesville – his actual default position is the position of his base, the position that got him elected. I think you’re going to see a lot of constraints on that. I think it’ll be much more conventional.”

