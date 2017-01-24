They Stepped Out Onto The Dance Floor, But Watch Very Closely What Happened Next

We would be hard-pressed to pick a song more fitting for President Donald Trump than Frank Sinatra’s iconic “My Way.” Trump chose the song for his first dance with First Lady Melania Trump.

After a remarkable day, that included a swearing-in ceremony, lunch with lawmakers, parade and several executive orders, President Obama wrapped up his Inauguration by dancing with Melania at three inaugural balls. Melania looked absolutely stunning in an ivory Herve Pierre gown.

While Erin Boheme, Nickie Conley and Jason Eskridge performed the song, the president sang along to the lyrics, mouthing, “I did it my way.”

Later, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen joined the first couple on stage, followed by their adult children.

Finally, the first couple ended their evening by dropping by the Liberty and Freedom Balls at the Washington Convention Center, where President Trump danced with Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Catherine Campbell. Melania danced with Army Staff Sgt Jose A. Medina.

What do you think of Trump’s song choice?