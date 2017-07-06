Stephen Colbert Runs His Fat Mouth At Trump Again, Watch What Happens Next

Recently, liberals have been brushing off violent threats against President Trump and his supporters. They seem to justify this by claiming that all pro-Trump arguments have some ‘form of violence.’ According to Colbert, Trump is not ‘a symptom’ he is ‘the disease.’

In a recent segment, Colbert addressed Trump’s tweet about Mika Brzezinski’s ‘bloody facelift.’

“First of all, someone bleeding badly at your door and you say no? It sounds like your health care plan,” Colbert joked, before commenting on Lindsey Graham’s tweet that Trump’s comment is ‘what is wrong with American politics.’

“Hold it right there, Lindsey! This is not what’s wrong with American politics, OK? This is what’s wrong with the American president. … Let’s stop pretending that Trump is a symptom of something; he’s the disease,” said Colbert.

“And the only cure is three and a half years of liquor and bed rest,” he added.

Apparently, Colbert didn’t get the memo from his plummeting ratings. America is tired of entertainers and late-night hosts disrespecting the president.