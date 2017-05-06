Stephen Colbert Learns His Fate After Wildly Inappropriate Joke About Trump [VIDEO]

On Tuesday night, Late Show host Stephen Colbert went on an unhinged range that outraged both sides of the political aisle. Now, thousands of Americans are calling for him to be fired.

“Sir, you attract more skinheads than free Rogaine,” Colbert said during the disrespectful segment. “You have more people marching against you than cancer. You talk like a sign language gorilla that got hit in the head. In fact, the only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s c–k holster.”

On Wednesday night, Colbert broke his silence on the controversy.

“Welcome to ‘The Late Show.’ I’m your host, Stephen Colbert. Still? I am still the host? I’m still the host!” Colbert joked. Clearly, he’s taking this very seriously.

“Now, if you saw my monologue Monday, you know that I was a little upset at Donald Trump for insulting a friend of mine,” he continued. “So at the end of that monologue, I had a few choice insults for the president in return. I don’t regret that. He, I believe, can take care of himself. I have jokes; he has the launch codes. So, it’s a fair fight.”

“While I would do it again, I would change a few words that were cruder than they needed to be. I’m not going to repeat the phrase, but I just want to say for the record, life is short, and anyone who expresses their love for another person, in their own way, is to me an American hero. I think we can all agree on that. I hope even the president and I can agree on that. Nothing else. But, that,” he concluded.

