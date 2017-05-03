Stephen Colbert Crosses The Line With Sick Trump Joke, Immediately Regrets It

Things took an ugly turn for Stephen Colbert this week when he came under fire for making a joke about President Donald Trump that outraged conservatives and liberals alike.

During his show on Monday night, Colbert told Trump that, “the only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s c*** holster.”

If that sounds to outrageous to believe, just skip to the 11:45 mark in this video:

Several celebrities took to Twitter to fire back at Colbert, letting him know he was way out of line.

“A joke even close to this brutal about Obama would earn any entertainer a permanent trip out of the business,” Anthony Cumia wrote.

“If Democrats think this type of stuff helps them, it doesn’t,” Dana Loesch added.

“Full-on homophobia by Stephen Colbert,” German Lopez wrote. “Pretty gross.”