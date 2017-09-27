After What Steelers Coach Said, The Only Player Standing For National Anthem Has An Unexpected Message To Deliver To The World

Steelers offensive lineman Alejandro Villanueva made a statement apologizing after deciding not to stay in the tunnel with the rest of his teammates during the National Anthem. NFL fans did not have a problem with what Villanueva did, in fact, they seemed to love it because his jersey sales have skyrocketed.

Alejandro Villanueva certainly did not let his country down. He showed his respect and loyalty to the flag and this country on Sunday. NFL fans seem to appreciate his decision very much because it was something different than the usual display of disrespect.

