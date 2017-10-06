Statistician Doesn’t Support Gun Control Anymore, Demolishes Liberals With Data Showing How Ignorant They Are

It is hard to tell what is real and what is fake after the Las Vegas massacre, but a statistician who used to work for The Washington Post was able to shed some light on the situation. Leah Libresco actually changed her mind after analyzing the evidence. She stated, ”My colleagues and I at FiveThirtyEight spent three months analyzing all 33,000 lives ended by guns each year in the United States. We looked at what interventions might have saved those people, and the case for the policies I’d lobbied for crumbled when I examined the evidence.”

Leah explained that in Britain and Australia where their gun laws are much more strict, “neither nation experienced drops in mass shootings or other gun-related crime that could be attributed to their buybacks and bans.”

She also responded to Hillary Clinton’s argument that a silencer would have raised the death count exponentially. “In real life,” Libresco said, ”silencers limit hearing damage for shooters but don’t make gunfire dangerously quiet. An AR-15 with a silencer is about as loud as a jackhammer.”

She also mentioned that “two-thirds of gun deaths in the United States every year are suicides,” and “almost no proposed restriction would make it meaningfully harder for people with guns on hand to use them.” Leah continued, “older men, who make up the largest share of gun suicides, need better access to people who could care for them and get them help.”

“A reduction in gun deaths is most likely to come from finding smaller chances for victories and expanding those solutions as much as possible,” Libresco explained. “We save lives by focusing on a range of tactics to protect the different kinds of potential victims and reforming potential killers, not from sweeping bans focused on the guns themselves.”

Leah Libresco discussed how she does not support owning a gun, ”but I can’t endorse policies whose only selling point is that gun owners hate them.”

