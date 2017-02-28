State Enforces Brutal Law To Destroy Protestors Once And For All

Arizona lawmakers passed a bill this week that gives law enforcement the authority to deliver “an eye for an eye” justice to those who riot destructively.

The bill, known as SB 1142, “expands the state’s racketeering laws, now aimed at organized crime, to also include rioting.” The bill also “redefines what constitutes rioting to include actions that result in damage to the property of others.”

Essentially, if someone was arrested causing property damage during a riot, prosecutors could seize the individual’s own property to recoup damages. The law could open doors for rioters to be arrested for even planning a riot.

“Wouldn’t you rather stop a riot before it starts? Do you really want to wait until people are injuring each other, throwing Molotov cocktails, picking up barricades and smashing them through businesses in downtown Phoenix?” Republican Sen. John Kavanagh asked. “You now have a situation where you have full-time, almost professional agent-provocateurs that attempt to create public disorder. A lot of them are ideologues, some of them are anarchists. But this stuff is all planned.”

The Arizona Senate approved the bill on Wednesday in a 17-13 party line vote. It will now move on to the state House for consideration.