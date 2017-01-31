Starbucks Takes HUGE Hit After CEO Makes Sickening Move Towards Trump

On Friday, the liberal media went crazy over Donald Trump’s temporary travel ban. Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz latched on to the frenzy to take a stand against Trump, saying he intends to hire 10,000 refugees to work at Starbucks in the next five years.

“We are living in an unprecedented time, one in which we are witness to the conscience of our country, and the promise of the American Dream, being called into question,” CEO Howard Schultz wrote in a letter to Starbucks employees.

Of course, his plan isolated a huge number of Starbucks customers, who are now boycotting the coffee giant.

“Why don’t you hire the vets instead of refugees who might really ruin your business?” one Twitter user commented.

“Good luck getting 15 an hour when your jobs are being given away to refugees… #BoycottStarbucks,” another tweeted.

What do you think? Is this just another example of American CEOs attempting to cut costs by refusing to hire American labor?