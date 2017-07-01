Starbucks Staff Member Does Something Sick To Trump Supporter, Watch What Happens Next [VIDEO]

Last week, staffers at a Starbucks in Charlotte, North Carolina openly mocked a woman for wearing a Donald Trump t-shirt. Days later, supporters of Trump joined in a peaceful sit-in at Starbucks to promote tolerance.

According to reporters, more than 50 Trump supporters showed up at the Starbucks, beginning at 2 pm on Saturday. The sit-in completely filled the Starbucks and even spilled out into the parking lot.

“We wanted the staff to see that Trump supporters are just as human as anyone else,” Mecklenburg County Republican Party board member James Tatro explained. “We live in a diverse city. It’s unacceptable in a modern society to make a customer feel uncomfortable, whether it’s a liberal business mistreating a conservative customer or a conservative business mistreating a liberal customer.”

The action came after Kayla Hart entered the Starbucks wearing a pro-Trump t-shirt and was mocked by staff who wrote “build the wall” as the label on her coffee cup.

“This experience is not consistent with our standards or the welcoming and respectful experience we aim to provide every customer who visits our stores,” a statement from Starbucks said. “We have spoken with our store partners about this situation and are using this as a coaching opportunity for the future.”