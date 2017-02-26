Starbucks Loses Big After Standing Up For 10,000 Refugees

A few weeks ago, Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz spoke out against Donald Trump’s temporary travel ban, promising to hire 10,000 refugees. It didn’t take long for that promise to come back and bite Schultz in a major way.

Since Schultz made the announcement, perception levels of the company have dropped by two-thirds. That sentiment is reflected in plummeting profits. Two days before the announcement, 30% of consumers said they would consider buying their next coffee from Starbucks. That number is now down to 24%.

The Yahoo Finance polls also reported that perception level trackers measured whether those polled have “heard anything about the brand in the last two weeks, through advertising, news or word of mouth, and was it positive or negative.”

“We are living in an unprecedented time—one in which we are witness to the conscience of our country—and the promise of the American Dream is being called into question,” Schultz wrote in a letter to his employees about his plans.

What do you think? Do you still purchase Starbucks?