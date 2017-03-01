Starbucks CEO Makes Absolutely Foolish Decision… This Will Cost Him

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz has made a series of controversial claims for his business. He outraged many Americans earlier this year when he promised to hire a wave of immigrants and refugees. At an annual shareholders meeting, Schultz told those who don’t support gay marriage that he simply doesn’t want their business.

Schultz crossed a serious line with that claim—blending his own belief system and business. He then went on to claim that Starbucks strives to “embrace diversity of all kinds.” But he also told anyone who stands behind traditional marriage to stick it and invest elsewhere.

Forbes reports that Schultz seemed both hostile and intolerant of any shareholders who objected to gay marriage for any reason.

During the meeting, shareholder Tom Strobhar pointed out that after the company spoke out in support of gay marriage in Washington state, a boycott by supporters of traditional marriage caused a drop in sales revenue.

What do you think? Is Schultz making a huge mistake?