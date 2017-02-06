Starbucks CEO Learns His Fait After Publicly Slamming Trump… He Is Way Out Of His League
by ago0
A few weeks ago, the CEO of Starbucks outraged patriots everywhere when he announced they will be hiring thousands of refugees in the near future. The comment was a direct response to Donald Trump’s immigration ban and caused many of his supporters to call for a boycott of the overpriced coffee chain.
Now, one social media user has just posted a video that proves Starbucks is feeling the impact.
Watch as a long line forms outside of Caribou Coffee, leaving the Starbucks lot embarrassingly abandoned.
Customer in long line at Caribou Coffee while Starbucks sits empty across the street pic.twitter.com/Lc1vGX89SU
— BlessMyLiberty ???????? (@blessmyliberty) February 3, 2017