Starbucks CEO Learns His Fait After Publicly Slamming Trump… He Is Way Out Of His League

A few weeks ago, the CEO of Starbucks outraged patriots everywhere when he announced they will be hiring thousands of refugees in the near future. The comment was a direct response to Donald Trump’s immigration ban and caused many of his supporters to call for a boycott of the overpriced coffee chain.

Now, one social media user has just posted a video that proves Starbucks is feeling the impact.

Watch as a long line forms outside of Caribou Coffee, leaving the Starbucks lot embarrassingly abandoned.