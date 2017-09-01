Starbucks’ CEO Implies Violence Against White People Is Ok, Gets A Massive Wakeup Call From America

If you weren’t already convinced, you should drop Starbucks like a bad habit. Howard Schultz, the former CEO, has completely gone off the deep end. He tweeted, “I know we’re better than this. The bigotry, hatred, and senseless violence against people who are not white cannot stand.” So . . . the bigotry, hatred, and senseless violence against white people can? Is that what Schultz is getting at here? Another boycott of Starbucks has begun.

Bigotry, prejudice, and hatred don’t know color. Any person that would treat another human being that way is vile and disgusting. We are all humans, no one is better than any one else, we are just different. He is all about going after the evil white people, but he still hasn’t even denounced the communists, Antifa, nor Black Lives Matter. Get a grip America, we need to stop racism on both sides for racism to truly disappear for good.

"I know we're better than this. The bigotry, hatred, and senseless violence against people who are not white cannot stand.”

—Howard Schultz pic.twitter.com/JWpOmIV0H0 — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) August 16, 2017

Yet you chose a quote that was clearly biased and one-sided pointing out a specific group. You exposed your own bigotry. Own it. — Axe (@axe2grynd) August 19, 2017

Howard Shultz violence against ANYONE can not stand! Anything less inclusive is bigotry. — Anna-May Smith (@AnnaMaySmith1) August 17, 2017

You gonna decry left wing violence or is that in your blind spot? — Hawthorne Creek (@HawthorneCreek1) August 18, 2017

Just say NO to Starbucks!