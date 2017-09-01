Starbucks’ CEO Implies Violence Against White People Is Ok, Gets A Massive Wakeup Call From America

If you weren’t already convinced, you should drop Starbucks like a bad habit. Howard Schultz, the former CEO, has completely gone off the deep end. He tweeted, “I know we’re better than this. The bigotry, hatred, and senseless violence against people who are not white cannot stand.” So . . . the bigotry, hatred, and senseless violence against white people can? Is that what Schultz is getting at here? Another boycott of Starbucks has begun.

Bigotry, prejudice, and hatred don’t know color. Any person that would treat another human being that way is vile and disgusting. We are all humans, no one is better than any one else, we are just different. He is all about going after the evil white people, but he still hasn’t even denounced the communists, Antifa, nor Black Lives Matter. Get a grip America, we need to stop racism on both sides for racism to truly disappear for good.

Just say NO to Starbucks!

