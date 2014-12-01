Staffer Losing Her Job Over What She Said About Obama’s Daughters

Elizabeth Lauten, a previous media director for the Republican National Committee got herself in a lot of trouble earlier this week, when she bashed First Daughters Malia and Sasha Obama on Facebook.

Lauten decided to go on a rant on social media criticizing Obamas 16-year-old and 13-year-old daughters. Right after Barack Obama’s annual turkey pardoning, for their attire and conduct.

“Dear Sasha and Malia,” she wrote “I get you’re both in those awful teen years, but you’re a part of the First Family, try showing a little class. At least respect the part you play.”

Writing “act like being in the White House matters to you “

Adding the girls should dress “like you deserve respect, not a spot at a bar.”

After continuous requests for Lauten to be fired, on Saturday she issued an apology stating

“after many hours of prayer, talking to my parents, and re-reading my words online I can see more clearly just how hurtful my words were” adding “judgmental feelings truly have no place in my heart.”

It is unclear how these events will affect her career, and if people will truly forgive Lauten for her judgmental post.