Should A Special Prosecutor Be Enforced On Obama’s Investigation?

After it was revealed that Barack Obama was spying on American citizens during his presidency, many Americans have been debating whether the former president’s actions were worse than Watergate.

There is a lot to support that argument. His actions were not limited to one event. A series of subpoenas were just issued by the House to former high-ranking members of the Obama administration for improper unmasking. Those include Susan Rice, John Brennan and Samantha Power—information that major news outlets have kept suspiciously quiet.

Watergate was a single event and very limited scope. Obama’s crimes last eight years. In 2011, the NSA and Obama were caught unmasking thousands of Americans and violating their Fourth Amendment rights.

“But if a single bugging of the political opposition is enough to bring down the presidency—and maybe lead to an unprecedented criminal prosecution of a former president—then what are we to make of the recently unveiled Obama administration program of massively spying on political opponents in violation of the clearly established law?” USA Today asks.

What do you think?