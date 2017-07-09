Something Terrible Just Happened To Toby Keith, Please Send Your Prayers

Country music star Toby Keith had a terrifying experience this week when his daughter was in a serious car crash that could have killed here. Krystal Keith shared photos of her vehicle on social media, along with a message about how close the call really was.

“Our 4th was pretty horrific,” she wrote. “Hensley, Drew and I were on the way to watch fireworks on the 4th. A drunk driver almost took the lives of my entire family,” she continued. “We all survived the wreck but it’s gonna take some time to heal. Keep us in your prayers. Hug your babies and spouses tight. DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE.”

This is yet another example of just how fleeting life can be. Please be careful on the roads and keep the Keith family in your prayers.