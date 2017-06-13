Something Terrible Is Happening To Barron Trump… Please Show Him Your Support

After months of living with his mother in New York City to finish up his schooling, Barron Trump finally moved to Washington D.C. Unfortunately, the moment the 11-year-old stepped off the plane at his new home on Sunday, he was attacked by liberals as if he were a grown adult.

The young child was ridiculed on Twitter for the clothing he chose to wear. Apparently, attacking children is completely acceptable these days in the liberal community.

Here are just a few of the despicable posts we saw:

Barron Trump is wearing a shirt that says The Expert THIS IS NOT A DRILL pic.twitter.com/agqmX1gRdc — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 12, 2017

Barron looks how we, the majority, feel. pic.twitter.com/JnHxKq0giF — Russ Ian Mawb (@WordsWithJoe) June 12, 2017

Mocking an 11-year-old child because you don’t like his father’s policies is an all-time low for America. What happened to the first children, like Sasha and Malia, being off limits?