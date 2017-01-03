Something Extremely Disturbing Just Happened On Our Border.. See For Yourself

Throughout his presidency, Barack Obama has shown that he prioritizes illegal immigrants than he does about those living in our country legally. He proved that once again this week when his Immigration and Customers Enforcement agency released a group of 40 illegal immigrant women at a bus stop in South Texas.

The agents reportedly released the women with their personal belongings on the condition that they appear before an immigration judge at some point in the future.

“President Obama has rolled out the red carpet for illegal immigrants,” Border Patrol Agent Hector Garza, president of the National Border Patrol Council Local 2455 told reporters. “Most of the illegal immigrant families and unaccompanied children used to cross in the Rio Grande Valley. Now, we are seeing massive numbers in the Laredo Sector as well.”

It is more than likely that the women will head to Houston or San Antonio before moving to locations all throughout the U.S.

“Our agents frequently put their lives at risk to apprehend these illegal border crossers and stop the flow of drugs,” Garza commented. “Despite the risks taken to make these apprehensions, the Obama Administration simply lets them go. It wears on our agents’ morale. We want to do our job and protect this country.”

“Now, we are learning that many of the immigrants processed by ICE are simply released on their own recognizance with a promise to appear for an immigration hearing at some future date,” Garza concluded.