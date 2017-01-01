Soldier Who Refused To Stand For National Anthem Learns Her Fate

Taking a page from football player Colin Kaepernick’s agenda, a former Navy intelligence specialist has been stripped of her security clearance for refusing to stand for the national anthem during morning colors. According to reports, Janaye Ervin was assigned to menial labor for a few days before being let go.

In mid-September, Ervin refused to stand for the anthem while on duty at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii. Ervin was trying to make a statement about the persecution of blacks in America.

“I just didn’t want to stand at that moment,” Ervin said. “I can’t stand for this song knowing that the song isn’t for me, being black. The song doesn’t represent me at all. To be honest, I never really thought about the flag my entire life, I had no reason to. It’s just a flag.”

The next day, Ervin was read her rights and given a warning about compromising her security clearance. Of course, that clearance was essential for both her civilian and military jobs. Within 24 hours of the incident, she was stripped of her clearance and escorted out.

Though Ervin claimed she did not know what order has been violating, though it has been the 10th general order for centuries. You memorize 11 general orders and a violation of any one of them is subject to Article 92 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice and is subject to whatever punishment is decided by an assigned court-martial.

In an attempt to play the victim, Ervin posted to Facebook, “The Navy has decided to punish me for defending the Constitution and has taken away my equipment I need to do my Naval job.”