Snoop Dog Pays Big For Threatening TO Assassinate Trump… He Needs To Pay

This week, rapper Snoop Dogg released a disturbing new music video where he simulates an assassination on Donald Trump. The video was reportedly released Sunday by BADBADNOTGOOD for the remix of “Lavender.”

In the footage, Snoop Dogg is shown shooting a clown dressed as Donald Trump with a toy gun.

“This is the final call,” he says as he pointed his gun to the head of the clown and pulls the trigger.

“The whole world is clownin’ around,” the rapper said in an interview with Billboard about the controversial message. “If you really look at some of these motherf***ers, they are clowns. The ban that this mother***er tried to put up; him winning the presidency; police being able to kill motherf***ers and get away with it; people being in jail for weed for 20, 30 years and motherf***ers that’s not black on the streets making money off it—but if you got color or ethnicity connected to your name, you’ve been wrongfully accused or locked up for it, and then you watching people not of color position themselves to get millions and billions off of it. It’s a lot of clown s**t going on.”

Snoop Dogg also claims that he released the video because he feels “like it’s something that’s missing.”

Twitter users were quick to give the rapper a reality check: he took things way too far.