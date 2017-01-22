SNL Writer Takes Things Way Too Far Picking On Baron Trump, Is This Hitting Below The Belt?

SNL has thrown a lot of shade at Donald Trump. At times, they have been flat out disrespectful. Alec Baldwin is normally the one who makes the jokes about Trump.

However, this time, SNL’s Katie Mary Rich, who makes her living writing comedy, completely crossed the line when going after Trump’s youngest son, Barron.

Rich thought she was funny; however, she was wrong. It’s understandable that someone who is ostensibly striving to be a comedy writer would get caught up in the moment and try out a joke or tasteless pun, just to see the reaction.

But Rich’s comment really crossed the line. More so than any other SNL skit in the past.

These types of attacks from the left show their intolerance, and the fact that the Democrats are America’s largest hate group.